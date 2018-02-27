"Misty's Law" would crack down on animal abuse

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Democratic State Senator Jon Erpenbach introduced a bill on Monday that would increase protections for animals in Wisconsin.



The "Misty's Law" proposal is named after "Misty the Dog", who we've highlighted in various stories since January 2016. If you recall, the black lab was found abused and abandoned by a group of hunters, zipped in a duffel bag and left for dead. Her story launched the movement 'Justice for Misty' -- led by her foster owner Brenda Vesely.



The new legislation would deter animal abuse.



"If somebody is abusing animals, it's up to the judge now that could get a maximum of 5 years without owning an animal. A judge could make that a life time if a judge deemed it necessary," said Erpenbach.



The proposed law would require anyone conveying an animal to another person to first do a background check, prohibits a person from conveying an animal to someone who has been convicted of a crime against an animal, strengthens the punishments against someone that has been convicted of animal abuse, and requires anyone convicted of animal abuse to pay for the cost of caring for that animal.