Woman learns grandson was murdered with two other children three decades ago

It's been 34 years since Barbara Puls lost her grandson, Brad Steege, by what she and the rest of family members thought was sudden infant death syndrome.

It wasn't until recently that she learned that the little boy's former babysitter, Nancy Moronez, was charged with second degree murder in his death and in the death of two other babies.

"I can't find words," Puls said. "These are babies, not a chance. That's the hard part," said Puls.

Authorities on Monday released Steege's name along with the two other babies who prosecutors say died in Moronez's care. The charging document alleged the 60-year-old Oshkosh woman suffocated six-month old Brad Steege and 11-week-old Katie Kozeniecki while she babysat for them at her home. She's also charged with drowning her own son, Justin Brunka, when he was just 18 days old.

Prosecutors said the investigation began in 2015 after Moronez' daughter came forward. Police said she admitted the three deaths were no accident, telling them, "I can't take kids that constantly cry."

Moronez remained Monday in the county jail, held on $35,000 cash bail. If convicted, she faces a maximum 60-year sentence.