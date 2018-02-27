Wisconsin police warn of check cashing scam

Police in Dane County said someone got a check in the mail with instructions on how to cash it.

According to the McFarland Police Department, the person did not recognize what company it was from, or why they got it, but police say there is evidence that the check part of a scam.

The scam requests victims to cash the check, return some money, and keep the rest to themselves. Once the bank processes it and proves it to be fake, the victim then becomes liable for any lost money.

Police said anyone who receives an unknown check in the mail is urged to call their local police department.