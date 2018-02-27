Waushara County man sentenced for harming teen girl

A 21-year-old Waushara County man was placed on three years probation Tuesday for holding a teenage girl in a mobile home against her will, according to online Portage County court records.

In a plea bargain, Dylan Sockness pleaded no contest to four charges, including aggravated battery by use of a dangerous weapon and two counts of retail theft, and prosecutors dismissed two serious felonies, including false imprisonment, in the January 2017 incident, court records said.

Prosecutors said Sockness stabbed and strangled the girl when she tried to escape. Police found her in the shower of the mobile home after investigating a string of retail thefts in Stevens Point.

According to court records, a judge sentenced Sockness to three years in prison but put that on hold unless he violates terms of his probation, including that he not possess any "dangerous weapons," he participate in anger management classes and he have no contact with the Menards store in Plover and Fleet Farm in Stevens Point.

He was given credit for 268 days already spent in jail.

According to the criminal complaint, the teenage girl admitted to being involved in some shoplifting. When police found her, they discovered she was listed as a runaway in Waushara County.

She told police she decided she wanted to go back to her mom's house and tried leaving the mobile home. That's when she said Sockness stabbed and strangled her, the criminal complaint said.

The girl told police Sockness beat her on a weekly basis.