Change in judge day two of Portage Co. murder trial

A family emergency almost halted a Portage County murder trial after the judge had to leave unexpectedly Tuesday.

The trial for Kyle Engen started Monday. Engen chose to continue with a new judge, which prevented a mistrial.

Engen is accused in a fatal shooting near the UW Stevens Point campus in 2016.

Deonta Lazine was killed and another man suffered minor injuries.

Police said it was a drug deal gone bad.

According to court documents Engen planned to sell $7,200 worth of marijuana. Lezine and his friends planned to steal it from Engen because they couldn't afford the price.

Engen was on the run before being arrested in Colorado in April 2016.

The trial started Monday and is expected to go until Friday.