New Mexican restaurant opens up on Wausau's west side

A new restaurant in Central Wisconsin is looking to bring you flavors from across the southern border.

La Taqueria is owned by two siblings who have spent their whole life in the food business. They are now carrying on the tradition as they opened up their restaurant on Monday.

"I'm looking forward to where this business will go," owner Luis Melendez said.

Luis and his sister Valeria Melendez grew up eating authentic Mexican street food while living in Southern California and in Mexico.

"I think it was time to bring it to Central Wisconsin," Melendez said.

All in street food style, the full menu has items such as tacos, burritos, tamales.

Customers who came to check it out on opening day said they're impressed with the food.

"It's so delicious, I love it," Amanda Sabatke of Wausau said.

Melendez said he has a motto that he goes by, to ensure the business will be successful.

"Something I always stand by is I wouldn't serve it if I wouldn't eat it myself," he said.

The restaurant opens every day at 11 a.m.

For more information on the restaurant you can visit the Facebook page.