UW Athletics launches safety study in wake of Michigan State allegations

University of Wisconsin athletics officials have launched a study into safety and security policies in the aftermath of sexual assault allegations at Michigan State.

Walter Dickey is the special assistant to the university's athletic director. He tells the Wisconsin State Journal that the review hasn't been triggered by allegations, but is a preventative opportunity to strengthen protocols.

The study will look into ensuring safe interactions between athletes and medical and training staff, as well as improving facility security. Officials aim to have the report completed in April.

Michigan State has been scrutinized for its handling of sexual assault allegations against former Spartans athletics and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who was sentenced to between 40 and 175 years in prison for criminal sexual assault and 60 years for child pornography.