Home destroyed in fire near Merrill

A house was destroyed Tuesday afternoon after a fire in the Town of Pine River.

Luke Allen, who rents the home, said a fire started on the 800 block of Grantwood Court a little before noon.

Allen said his girlfriend and their three-month-old baby were home at the time, but everyone got out safely.

The girlfriend smelled smoke coming from the bathroom vent when the fire started, Allen said.

He said there is nothing in the home that can be salvaged.

There is no word from fire officials about the cause of the fire at this time.

