DEVELOPING: Suspicious mail triggers illness at Virginia militar - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

DEVELOPING: Suspicious mail triggers illness at Virginia military base

Posted:

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Three people at a northern Virginia military base have been transported to a medical facility and are in stable condition after a suspicious piece of mail was opened and nearly a dozen people felt ill.

A spokeswoman for Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall says people in the office on the Marine Corps side of the base said that as soon as the mail was opened they began feeling poorly and complaining of sore throats.

Leah Rubalcaba says 11 people were initially assessed, and three were transported for medical care. The Arlington County Fire Department says on Twitter that the three are stable and the investigation is ongoing.

The Marine Corps says the building was evacuated, and several Marines are receiving medical care.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.