Former Mosinee firefighters work to block records request

Weeks after two high-ranking Mosinee fire officials stepped down, they're moving to block the release of personnel files.

Last month, the Mosinee Fire Commission held a meeting where they decided to put Former-Chief Doug Jennings on paid leave. Former-Deputy Chief Emily Dobeck was present in that meeting. She resigned that night. Jennings resigned the next day.

When Newsline 9 tried to get more information about why this happened, the fire department's legal counsel remained tight-lipped. So on Jan. 26, two days after the Fire Commission met, we requested records pertaining to employment files and complaints regarding Jennings and Dobeck.

According to court records, Jennings and Dobeck have filed separate complaints regarding those documents, claiming they are defamatory - and in some cases, untrue.

In Dobeck's complaint, she goes so far as to state some complaints filed against contained "false factual information prepared solely to harm" her reputation with the Mosinee Fire Department and the community.

An answer should be provided by a judge in Jennings' case by the end of March. Dobeck filed her complaint at a later date, so the timeline of her proceedings are not yet certain.