Report: Packers must pay remainder of Bennett's $4.2 million bonus

The Green Bay Packers' attempt to recover signing bonus money back from tight end Martellus Bennett was turned down by an independent arbitrator Tuesday, ESPN reports.

The Packers can appeal the decision.

Bennett, who was signed by Green Bay in March of 2017, was released last October. The Packers gave him a $6.3 million signing bonus as a part of a three-year deal and they were trying to recover $4.2 million of that.

The Packers claimed Bennett withheld information about a shoulder injury that forced him to miss one game while he was with the team. After he was released, the New England Patriots claimed Bennett off waivers and he played in two games before he went on injured reserve.

According to the ESPN report, the "key issue" for the Packers was the fact that the Patriots picked up Bennett's contract.

Bennett's remaining $4.2 million will count against the Packers' 2018 salary cap.