Pointers must turn page quickly after emotional WIAC championship

The UW-Stevens Point men's basketball team will have to turn the page quickly after an emotional weekend.

The Pointers won the WIAC Tournament with a victory over UW-River Falls on Sunday to secure their first Division III NCAA Tournament berth since 2015, when they won the national championship.

Head coach Bob Semling told Newsline 9 Sports Director Brandon Kinnard Tuesday that the team must find a balance between enjoying the big win but also turning the page as they try to bring home the program's fifth national title.

"It's interesting because you need to move on to the NCAA Tournament from the WIAC Tournament but we need to hang onto that momentum," Semling said. "We kind of do a little of both and we're just really excited."

"We had a great accomplishment and we won the WIAC Tournament," junior guard Drew Fredrickson said. "That's a really hard thing to do. But now we just have to move on... we've got a bigger tournament now."

The Pointers will play North Central (Ill.) on Friday in the tournament's opening round. Tip time is scheduled for 5:30 at St. John's University in Collegeville, Minn.