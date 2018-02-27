Tuesday Sports Report: WIAA boys basketball tournament begins - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday Sports Report: WIAA boys basketball tournament begins

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Boys Basketball - Regional Quarterfinals

Division 2

Hortonville 66, Antigo 43
Marshfield 61, Wausau East 42
Medford 60, Shawano 56

Division 3

Arcadia 56, Adams-Friendship 47
Stratford 77, Viroqua 35

Division 4

Phillips 77, Colby 56
Neillsville 69, Chequamegon 34
Spencer 59, Athens 56 (2OT)
Thorp 67, Abbotsford 46

Division 5

Almond-Bancroft 74, Marion 46
Assumption 83, Bowler 27
Columbus Catholic 89, Tigerton 43
Gresham 71, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 58
Pittsville 54, Loyal 52
Port Edwards 64, Tri-County 56
Rosholt 99, Northland Lutheran 57
Wild Rose 76, Newman Catholic 53

