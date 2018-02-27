Local police chief reflects back on career

After serving the Wausau metro area for nearly a decade, Everest Metro Police Chief Wally Sparks is hanging-up his badge.

Sparks has spent more than three decades in law enforcement and 9 with the Everest Metro Police Department.

He reflected back on his career and what the community and his fellow officers have meant to him.

"People ask me what is that you're the most proud of that you look back on, it's the people," said Sparks. "I'm really proud of the officers we have, how they interact with the public."

Sparks said he can't thank the community enough for their support. He said it's been a great community to live in. He said he knows he's leaving the community in good hands.

His last day will be Friday, however his service may not end with the police department. Sparks is running for the Weston Village Board. He's leaving on a mission trip right after his retirement.