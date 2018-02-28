Cooler today and a chance of snow tomorrow

Today: Variable clouds and a little cooler.

High: 42 Wind: NE 5-10

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a small chance of snow late.

Low: 27 Wind: NE around 5

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow. A dusting up to an inch possible in spots.

High: 36 Wind: North to NW around 10

We had our first 50 degree day of the year yesterday and now it looks like it will be a little cooler. Temperatures will remain above normal through early next week, just not as nice as yesterday.

Today we will have variable clouds and a northeast wind and these factors will keep the temps about 10 degrees colder than yesterday. That is quite a bit cooler, however, with highs in the low 40s, it will still feel a bit like Spring.

Clouds will increase tonight and eventually the clouds could produce a bit of light snow on Thursday. Right now it looks like a 50% chance of snow with a trace up to an inch possible for most areas. The far southeastern parts of the area (Wisconsin Dells, Wautoma, Waupaca) might get a couple of inches. It is not a guarantee everyone will get snow, but there might be enough to coat the roads in some spots. Even with more clouds and a chance of snow, high temps should reach the mid 30s on Thursday.

High pressure will bring back the sunshine and above normal temps on Friday. The mercury should top out in the upper 30s. We will have a few more clouds at times over the weekend, but it will still be nice with high temps reaching the low to mid 40s on Saturday and the mid 40s on Sunday.

A stronger low pressure system will begin to influence our weather late Sunday night and continue through Tuesday. Late Sunday night through much of the day on Monday, it will be warm enough for rain. Later Monday the rain should chance to snow and snow will continue into Tuesday. It is a fairly strong low pressure system, but as of now, it does not look like a big snow producer. The wind will pick up and eventually bring in some colder air. High temps on Tuesday and Wednesday might be a little below normal, only climbing into the lower and middle 30s.

Have a pleasant Wednesday, Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 28-February 2018