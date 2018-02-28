Few flakes possible Thursday but a pleasant weekend

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of patchy light snow or flurries late.

Low: 27 Wind: NE to N~5

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. 40% chance of patchy light snow or flurries.

High: 36 Wind: North to NW around 10

It was nice Wednesday but just a bit cooler than Tuesday and that cooling trend will continue into Thursday. A weak weather system will also slide through our region late Wednesday night into Thursday and could provide a few patches of light snow or flurries. The latest information suggests there will be little in the way of accumulation for most spots. Lows will reach around 27 Wednesday night with highs around 36 Thursday. Winds will be light northeast to north around 5 mph Wednesday night then north to northwest around 10 mph Thursday.

High pressure will settle in Friday and Saturday with a lot of sunshine and quiet conditions. Lows will be in the upper 10s with highs around 39 Friday and near 43 Saturday. Sunday will be a touch warmer, topping out at 47. However it will be breezy with gusty southeast winds up to 20 mph.

A vigorous low pressure system in the Northern Plains will track east and bring a good chance of rain to our region by early Monday. It could mix with or change to sleet and snow later Monday as cooler air starts to filter in. Highs will be around 39 Monday and 34 degrees Tuesday. That system will just slowly crawl across the region going into the middle of next week with a chance of snow showers lingering into Wednesday. It will feel more wintry as well with highs just around 30 Wednesday.

Have a good night! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:50 p.m. 28-February 2018