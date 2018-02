A sign regarding armed faculty posted outside an Ohio school is making its way around social media.

The sign reads:

"The Hicksville Board of Education has given certain individuals the the authority to be armed at Hicksville Village Schools. These individuals may use whatever force is necessary to protect our students and staff."

According to a report by the National Public Radio (NPR), staff are allowed to carry guns, but they must never be off their body or visible at any time in school.

The article also states that the superintendent of the schools did discuss the idea of arming more teachers following the Florida shooting but decided instead to consider other options.