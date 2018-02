With prom just around the corner, high school students are preparing for the big dance.

Choosing the right dress, color, and tuxedo, can be easier with the help of local dress shops like Thelma's Bridal. Thelma's recommends students to prepare well in advance.

"There's a ton of work that needs to go into preparing for the night," Thelma's Bridal owner Brook VanVuren said.

VanVuren said one mistake many prom-goers make is ordering their dress or tux online. She said it's best for you to just go to a shop and look.

According to VanVuren dresses with high necks, layered skirt are very popular for this years prom trends. Along with metallic fabrics and sequences.