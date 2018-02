A Milwaukee man who fewer than two weeks ago celebrated his birthday with a message thanking God that he'd "made it to see 20" was shot and killed late Tuesday in a shooting on the city's north side.

By Wednesday morning, Anthony Beard's Facebook page was adorned with dozens of messages from grief-stricken friends.

Police said Beard died shortly before 11 p.m. at an apartment complex near West Fond du Lac Avenue and North Bourbon Street. A second 20-year-old man was hospitalized with what officials said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said in an 11 a.m. statement that they had no one in custody.