Portage County Crime Stoppers: Stevens Point armed robbery

A knife-wielding robber held up a Stevens Point gas station Feb. 18 and got away with more than $1,000, most of it in coins, Stevens Point Police Sgt. Tony Zblewski said.

The robber followed a clerk into the R-Store Mobil on state Highway 10 about 5:45 a.m. and demanded money, Zblewski said.

Surveillance photos captured the 5' 8" thief who wore red pants with a hooded sweatshirt covering his face.

Investigators believe he may have parked his car on nearby Ellis Street,

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portage County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-346-6600.

