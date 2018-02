MERRILL (WAOW) - Volunteers at the Lincoln County Humane Society say Tippy turned up at a home after apparently escaping from a coyote trap.

Recovering from his injuries and surgery, the cat is living with a foster family but will soon be available for adoption.

Shelter volunteers say his adoption is sponsored so there is no cost to the approved adopter, and they recommend that due to his trauma, a quiet home would be best.

Tippy will be neutered, up-to-date on his vaccines and will have a microchip.

For more information contact the shelter at 7155-536-3459 or click here.