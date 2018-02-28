Demonstrators dispute chanting "cows' lives matter" during protest

A group that organized a protest Saturday disputes a police incident report that says they loudly chanted "murder" and "cows' lives matter" during the demonstration.

The demonstration took place Feb. 24, 2018 at the Festival Foods on East Washington Avenue. By the time officers got there, the manager said they were holding packages of meat in customers' faces and yelling.

In an email from Jeff Stanek, media liaison for Direct Action Everywhere Madison to WKOW, the group disputed yelling “murder,” “cows’ lives matter,” or “turkey lives matter” during a similar protest before Thanksgiving.

A police department spokesperson said that the information in the incident report is what was reported to the responding officer by the store manager, and could likely have been the manager's characterization of what the protesters were saying.

The group supplied a video they say was taken during the protest, and in the video supplied, there are no mentions of the phrases.

"Since we were accused of appropriating the language of Black Lives Matter, and using it for our own purposes, it is important that we communicate, in no uncertain terms, that we believe such appropriation is wrong," the statement read. "Such appropriations are hurtful and offensive, and we are mortified to have been falsely accused of doing that."

The group was demonstrating against meat slaughter, calling the protest Cows' Lives Matter. The manager said this was similar to a group that protested Turkey Lives Matter on Thanksgiving Day.

Officers warned a representative for the protesters they'd face trespassing citations if they returned.