Central Wisconsinites react to Dick's gun restrictions

Dick's Sporting Goods, which has a store in Rib Mountain, is making a statement on gun control - and people in the community have polarizing thoughts on the issue.

The company's affiliate stores will no longer sell weapons with similar capabilities of the AR-15, including high-capacity magazines.

The store will still offer standard hunting rifles at chain locations, but the business has increased the gun-buying age from 18 to 21.

"I don't agree with the age limit," said Kevin Schultz of Marshfield. He thinks it infringes on Wisconsin's deep-rooted hunting culture.

"We carried a 22 or shotgun in the back window of our vehicles when we were kids," he continued. "And we drove to school at 16 years old, and we didn't even need to lock our vehicle. It was normal to you know go shoot a squirrel in the fall when season was open on the way home from school."

Others, however, think the move by Dick's is a step in the right direction when it comes to preventing future tragedies.

"it's a start, yeah, I think it's a good start," said Sheila Knoack of Wausau. "I don't think it's a bad idea."

The changes are effectively immediately at all Dick's Sporting Goods locations.

Walmart also announced Wednesday that it would not sell guns or ammunition to anyone under the age of 21.