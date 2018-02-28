Lincoln Co. couple weds one day after duplex fire - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Lincoln Co. couple weds one day after duplex fire

Posted:
PINE RIVER (WAOW) -

A Lincoln County couple tied the knot Wednesday, just one day after losing everything. 

A fire destroyed Zachary and Brittany Duranceau's home in Pine River Tuesday, sending all of their belongings up in flames.

But not even that catastrophe could stop the couple from getting married.

They newlyweds said they're looking forward to a fresh start.

"We're gonna focus on being happy from this point on," Brittany Duranceau said. "We got a lot of support from a lot of people after yesterday, and it definitely helped us get through today and get to today, without being cry babies. I've been crying about the dog."  

The couple's puppy had to be put down because of smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross is helping both families recover. Go-fund-me accounts have been set up too, links to those can be found below.

Duranceau Family Go-fund-me: CLICK HERE 

Allen Family Go-fund-me: CLICK HERE

