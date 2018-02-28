Walker working on school safety package with lawmakers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker says he opposes training teachers to carry firearms to protect against attackers, but he's talking with lawmakers about a comprehensive school safety agenda.



Walker said Wednesday those talks could include calling the Assembly back into session to take up the bills. The Assembly didn't plan to return after its last day in session last week.



Walker wouldn't say what proposals are being discussed as part of the school safety agenda. He says talks include lawmakers, teachers, students, school officials, law enforcement and others.



Walker's position on guns in schools differs with other Wisconsin Republicans. Attorney General Brad Schimel has said he would be open to the idea and would offer training to teachers. Both Republican U.S. Senate candidates also support arming teachers if schools want it.