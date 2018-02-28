Marshfield doctor announces run for 7th Congressional District

MARSHFIELD (WAOW) -- A Marshfield doctor announces his run for congress.

Brian Ewert launched his bid as democrat, Wednesday, for the seventh congressional district.

Ewert has been a doctor for 25 years, and he said seeing the struggle of his patients and the generosity of the community pushed him to run.

"People have ideas. I mean, they've been thinking about this," Ewert said. "And I think they find it extremely helpful to see that we can work from the people on the ground to craft solutions, as opposed to tending to just interests form outside the seventh district."

He joins two other democrats, Kyle Frenette and Margaret Engebretson in challenging incumbent republican, Sean Duffy.

When asked about his plan to take on Representative Duffy, Ewert said he will continue to reach out to the community and build support.