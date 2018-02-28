Gutekunst: Rodgers' contract a 'priority' for Packers

At the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst and his staff will try to identify future Packers. But hanging over his franchise's head right now is the future payment for his franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is due a contract extension, even though he has 2 years left on his current deal.

Kirk Cousins is expected to break the free agent bank, making perhaps as much as $30 million per year in average pay. That could set the price. Brian Gutekunst wants this deal done this offseason, and it's no doubt that the sooner they do it, the better.

“When you have the best player in the National Football League, it's not going to be inexpensive,” Gutekunst said. “Obviously Aaron is a high priority, and a great player, and that should take of itself at some point. I think we have a great relationship. We've had a great relationship with Aaron, the Packers have, and that will continue.”

The NFC Championship Game last year featured backup quarterbacks, so Gutekunst needs no reminder just how important that position is, but he said Wednesday that the Packers are lucky to have Brett Hundley in that position. Gutekunst also said he would be fine having Hundley in that position when the 2018 season begins.

