Make-A-Wish dream comes true for Rhinelander boy

A Rhinelander boy battling leukemia had his Make-A-Wish dream come true. 7-year-old Isaac King will be traveling to Alaska to see the Northern Lights. His seven brothers and sisters along with his parents will all be by his side.

"It's an amazing feeling to have all that love come your way after a hard battle," said Isaac's mom, Shonda King.

Early Wednesday evening, the Rhinelander Fire Department had a surprise party for Isaac. The Make-A-Wish Foundation out of Wisconsin presented him with his wish.

"It felt great," said Isaac.

Isaac was diagnosed with leukemia in 2015. Since then, he's spent countless hours at the fire department, learning more about the trucks that he loves so much.

"I really like seeing my 20 best friends and I also really like the trucks and I want to be a firefighter when I grow up," said Isaac.

He makes the trip once every couple of weeks, sometimes more, sometimes less. But each time he leaves with a smile on his face.

"The Rhinelander Fire Department has completely taken us in as a fire family, and they have been Isaac's biggest supporters," said Shonda.

Isaac has his own gear with his name. On the sleeve, a yellow ribbon showing his battle with cancer.

"It was instantly that we all fell in love with not only Isaac but the entire family," said Terry Williams, the Rhinelander Fire Chief. "He's like having a little brother."

The fire department said they're always happy to have him around.

"He puts as big of a smile on all of our faces and we do for his," said Williams.

The entire family will leave for the trip Mar. 5, shortly before Issac turns 8 years old.