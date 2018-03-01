Kushner's security clearance may affect Mideast peace effort - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Kushner's security clearance may affect Mideast peace effort

Posted:

By ZEKE MILLER and MATTHEW LEE
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The loss of his top-secret clearance may be problematic for White House adviser and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner as he oversees the U.S. effort to develop a Mideast peace accord.

Those involved in past efforts to bring about peace in the region say access to highly classified information is essential for negotiations.

The White House insists that Kushner's job will not be affected by the security clearance downgrade.

On another front, The New York Times reports that two companies made loans worth more than half a billion dollars to Kushner's family real estate firm after executives met with Kushner at the White House.

A spokeswoman for Kushner Cos. says rejects the implication that Kushner's position in the White House affected the company's long-standing relationships with lenders.

