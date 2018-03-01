A few flakes possible for Thursday

Today: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Spotty light snow showers possible.

High: 37 Wind: NE around 5, becoming NW

Tonight: Clearing skies and colder.

Low: 19 Wind: NW around 5

Friday: Mostly sunny and quiet.

High: 40 Wind: NW around 5

Temps will be cooler for today but still above normal. We might not have below normal temps again until the middle of next week. A lot of the Winter white will melt away.

A weak upper level weather system passing through the area today will produce a chance of patchy light snow or flurries. It is doubtful there will be any accumulation. With more clouds and a light northwest wind developing, high temps will only be in the 30s. Cooler, yes, but still a couple of degrees above normal for this time of year.

With clearing skies tonight, it will be quite a bit colder than the last few nights with many locations dropping into the teens. Fear not! We will have plenty of sunshine and high temps will once again be above normal for Friday afternoon. The mercury should top out around 40 degrees. Winds will be light.

Warmer weather is likely again over the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and high temps reaching the low to mid 40s on Saturday and the mid to upper 40s on Sunday.

The next chance of messy weather will come on Monday and could last through Wednesday. We will see some rain developing on Monday. This rain will likely change over to sleet and snow later in the afternoon. Scattered snow will continue on Tuesday and possible a little bit into Wednesday. There is a chance we could see some accumulation of sleet and snow but right now it looks like only a couple of inches. We will keep you updated if anything changes on the snow forecast. Temps will also be cooling down. After highs in the low 40s on Monday, highs will only be in the mid 30s on Tuesday and in the low 30s for Wednesday.

Have a pleasant Thursday, Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 1-March 2018