Court records: Former professor said accused Florida shooter was his hero

WAUKESHA COUNTY (WISN) -- A former Carroll University professor is charged with disorderly conduct after court records show he told Governor Scott Walker the Florida school shooter is his hero.

Timothy Hoeller appeared in Waukesha County Court on Wednesday.

Last Spring, Hoeller was fired as a physics professor after students complained about his teaching. Since then, the university says Hoeller has threatened a lawsuit and continued to harass university employees.

Authorities say last Friday, Hoeller faxed a letter to the governor saying the "shooter in Florida was a hero to me..." and "one school shooting is currently happening after another. This is not going away."

Carroll University took the fax as a threat and sent out a campus-wide alert.

"Within an hour of us learning of the concerning behaviors and words of Mr. Hoeller on Friday morning we had an emergency response team in place," Carroll University's Jeannine Sherman told WISN 12 News.

At Wednesday's hearing, a Waukesha County Court commissioner set bail at $1,000. Hoeller was also ordered to have no contact with Carroll University or its employees.

Online court records show Carroll University has also filed for a restraining order against Hoeller.