D.C. Everest to hold school tours for voters in the area

The D.C. Everest Area School District is calling on community members to come take a tour at the junior high Thursday.

School administrators are trying to show voters why they're in need of a referendum of $59.875 million to renovate the buildings.

Community members are encouraged to take a tour of the junior high as school leaders point out the needed improvements.

Inside the building Principal Jason Mcfarlane said the ceilings and flooring are outdated, and they want to upgrade the security system.

"The building was built back in 1952, so we are in need of some upgrades," Mcfarlane said.

D.C. Everest Area School District Superintendent Kristine Gilmore said she hopes the tour will help voters see why it's important for them to vote yes to the referendum.

"We really want people to see the issues we are dealing with and what things we have done to maintain for the school," Gilmore said.

She said the funds would be distributed to all four school buildings.

The junior high tour begins at 6 p.m.

For the other buildings, tours will be held throughout the month.

You can find those dates on the D.C. Everest Area School District website.

Voters will cast their ballots on April 3. If approved, construction will begin this summer.