Convicted felon will participate in state basketball tournament

This month, Washington High School's star basketball player is headed to the state tournament, even though he pleaded guilty to felony armed robbery.

According to the criminal complaint, Deontay Long and his friends robbed two people at gunpoint in an east-side neighborhood last summer before carjacking a woman. Police arrested them after they crashed her car into a building.

Carole Kincaid's 80-year-old neighbor was one of the victims in that crime spree.

"He held a gun up to her head while she was walking her little dog. She's a very bent over, very elderly woman," Kincaid said.

Kincaid was shocked to hear that Long was still playing basketball.

But WISN-TV has discovered this situation is not unusual. In recent years, WISN-TV has reported on several players accused of felonies who still competed in high school sports.

In 2014, Mukwonago's Dominic Cizauskas played in the state basketball tournament at the same time police investigated him for sexual assault.

Two years later, Lake Geneva's Blake Dodd continued playing after police charged him with sexual exploitation of a child.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association governs more than 500 schools.

Its code of conduct explicitly prohibits the use of alcohol, tobacco or drugs, but the rule book says nothing about criminal conduct.

The head of the WIAA, Dave Anderson, told WISN-TV it's discussed including crime in its conduct code, but he "heard no arguments that needs to happen."

When asked, "Do you have any concerns that needs to happen?"

"Good luck with your story," Anderson said.

Long pleaded guilty and sent apology letters to the victims. MPS said he served a suspension in cross country prior to the start of basketball season.