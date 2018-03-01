Man killed removing sign from Wood Co. highway

A man died Wednesday after he was hit by another driver along State Highway 73, according to the Wood County Sheriff's Department.

A call came in around 8:15 p.m. that a man was hit a quarter mile from State Highway 13 after he got out of his vehicle on the highway to remove a traffic sign from the roadway, the sheriff said.

The man was hit by a minivan heading west as he tired to remove the sign, according to the the sheriff.

The sign was in the road from a previous crash.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle and her three children were not hurt, the sheriff said.

Officials said alcohol and speed were not factors in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.