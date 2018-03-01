Defendant claims self-defense in Portage Co. fatal shooting trial

The man at the center of a Portage County murder trial testified in self-defense Thursday morning.

Kyle Engen testified that the victim, Deonta Lezine, was 'rapidly walking towards him' even after he pulled the gun out of his backpack, which also contained the two pounds of marijuana he was expecting to sell to someone other than Lezine.

Engen testified that's when he fired shots and stumbled away.

He was arrested in Colorado days after the shooting.

On Thursday, Engen's attorney asked why he left the state and Engen claimed it was because he knew he would be in trouble for having a firearm as a felon, not because of the shooting.

The defendant testified for nearly 45 minutes.

RELATED: Change in judge day 2 of Portage Co. murder trial

RELATED: Portage Co. trial begins for 2016 fatal shooting near UWSP

The defense also called a forensic analyst, who responded to the scene, to the stand on Thursday.

Engen, of Dane County, is charged with the killing of Deonta Lezine in March 2016.

Police said it was a drug deal gone bad, resulting in Lezine's death.

The trial is expected to continue Friday.