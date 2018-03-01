Price hike: Packers increase ticket prices for 2018 season - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Price hike: Packers increase ticket prices for 2018 season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WISN) -

Taking in a Packers game at Lambeau Field just got a bit more expensive.

Team officials on Thursday announced a price hike of $2 on each preseason ticket and $7 for each regular season ticket.

Here's the new pricing structure:

  • End zone seats – $54 for preseason, $109 for regular season
  • South end zone, 700 Level – $59 for preseason, $119 for regular season
  • End zone to the 20-yard line – $62 for preseason, $122 for regular season
  • South end zone, 600 Level – $66 for preseason, $126 for regular season
  • Between the 20-yard lines – $71 for preseason, $136 for regular season

Invoices sent to season ticket holders this week included a brochure which outlined the new pricing and previewed next season’s home opponents and related events.

Green package holders have the first right of refusal on seat locations for the playoffs and are being asked to commit by August in order to allow Gold package holders to participate in the early entry, as well.

Gold package holders who register will be placed in a drawing and, if selected, randomly assigned seats not used by the Green package holders.

