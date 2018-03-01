Quiet and milder weather on the way

Tonight: Mainly clear. Patchy fog possible.

Low: 19 Wind: NW ~5

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer.

High: 41 Wind: light NW, becoming SE late

March arrived with the look and feel of winter. A low pressure system tracking through the state produced an area of light snow and flurries. Snowfall reports included 2.5” in Harshaw, 2” in Rhinelander, 2.1” in Tigerton, and a few tenths of an inch in Wausau. Clearing developed to the south of Wausau during the afternoon, with more clouds and spotty flurries to the north. Highs ranged through the low to mid 30s, with readings into the 40s where there was more afternoon sunshine.

A stretch of dry and warmer weather is on the way through Sunday.

Patchy fog will be possible tonight.

A low pressure system is forecast to develop over the Plains this weekend, then track through the southern Great Lakes region early next week. This track will bring breezy southerly winds later Sunday and Monday, with the chance of rain, possibly mixed with snow at times, from Sunday night through Monday night. Tuesday will be breezy and cooler, with a chance of snow showers or light snow.

The low will finally move away to the east Wednesday and Thursday, but cool weather will linger.

Have a good night and a fantastic Friday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. March 1, 2018