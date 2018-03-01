Former Tennessee school bus driver convicted in fatal crash

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- A former Tennessee school bus driver has been found guilty of six counts of criminally negligent homicide in a wreck that killed six children.

A Hamilton County Criminal Court jury returned the verdicts Thursday, convicting Johnthony Walker of lesser charges in the Nov. 21, 2016, crash in Chattanooga. He had been charged with vehicular homicide.

The Chattanooga Time Free Press reports that he also was convicted of 11 counts of reckless aggravated assault and seven counts of assault. He also was found guilty of reckless endangerment, reckless driving and using his phone.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 24.

Prosecutor Crystle Carrion had said at trial that Walker was speeding while using his cellphone. Walker testified that he wasn't on his cellphone when the crash occurred.

Jurors began deliberating Wednesday.