DEVELOPING: Several people found dead inside Massachusetts home

Posted:

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (AP) -- Several people have been found dead inside a home in Massachusetts.

Police say the bodies were found Thursday evening at a home in West Brookfield, about 65 miles west of Boston.

It was not immediately clear exactly how many people were found dead or how they died.

Police have not released any other information.

