Police: Attempted bank robbery suspect shot and killed by private security guard

Police said a private security guard shot and killed a suspect who was trying to rob the Chase Bank on Milwaukee Street in Madison Thursday night.

Officers said the call came in just before 5 p.m. at the bank location at 4513 Milwaukee Street. Police Chief Mike Koval told our affiliate in Madison, 27 News, the suspect was "posturing" as if he had a weapon, but investigators are still trying to determine whether he was armed.

Koval said the bank added the security guard about three weeks ago. There have been at least two robberies at the bank since December of 2017.

Koval said he believes investigators will remain on scene for several more hours as they gather evidence.

The names of the robbery suspect and the security guard have not been released.