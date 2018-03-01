Thursday Sports Report: 4 area teams advance to girls sectional - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Thursday Sports Report: 4 area teams advance to girls sectional finals

Posted:

Girls Basketball Sectional Semifinals 


Division 1 

Kimberly 73, Stevens Point 53 


Division 2

Hortonville 77, Marshfield 36


Division 3 

Amherst 74, Wrightstown 56 


Division 4

Marathon 52, Colby 48 
Crandon 55, Shiocton 52


Division 5

Newman Catholic 59, Tri-County 43
Gillett 66, Wausaukee 65 


Boys Hockey –  State Quarterfinals 

Waukesha 3, D.C. Everest 2 (2OT)

