D.C. Everest hockey's magical run comes to an end with double OT loss in state quarters

There was more late-game drama for the D.C. Everest hockey team in its state quarterfinal Thursday night. The only problem was this time it didn't turn out in their favor.

Waukesha stunned the Evergreens 3-2 in double overtime Thursday night, ending Everest's Cinderella story. It was the Evergreens' third straight double overtime game.

"I'm proud of their effort," head coach Dan Van Slyke said after the game. I'm proud of how hard they worked and their grind all year long."

Everest, which entered the tournament as a No. 4 seed, won back to back sectional games against Wausau West and SPASH with game-winning goals to their first ever state tournament.

Now, Everest will graduate nine seniors including three of their top four scorers and their all-conference goaltender, perhaps pushing the program back into a rebuilding mode.

"It's never easy to say goodbye to a group of 21 kids who you grow to love coming to the rink every day," Van Slyke said of his team as a whole.

"It's an unbelievable group," JJ Berdal, a senior captain who will attend Division 1 Colorado College next year, said. "I'm sad it had to end tonight but I couldn't be happier making it here for the first time in program history."

Everest players said they hope this run inspires younger generations to continue to build the program up.

"Anything is possible," senior Ryan Begley, who scored Everest's first goal, said. "We were a four seed going into the playoffs. We weren't even supposed to win the second game."

