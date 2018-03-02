D.C. Everest hockey's magical run comes to an end with double OT loss in state quarters

There was more late-game drama for the D.C. Everest hockey team in its state quarterfinal Thursday night. The only problem was this time it didn't turn out in their favor.More >>
Here are Thursday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.More >>
Due to WIAA State Basketball, the following shows and times may be affected. WAOW asks for your understanding and that you help us support student athletes in Wisconsin.More >>
Check scores from the first round of the WIAA boys basketball tournament.More >>
Highlights and scores from girls basketball regional finals including a court storm at a local school.More >>
Goaltender Michael Janke saved 40 the 41 shots he saw and forward Ben Peloquin scored the game-winning goal in double overtime to propel D.C. Everest to its first ever trip to the WIAA state hockey tournament.More >>
Saturday was the final night of the WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament in Madison at the Kohl Center. 15 wrestlers from around the area advanced to the finals, but only five walked away with crowns.More >>
Fifteen area wrestlers will compete for state championships on Friday, while several girls basketball teams advanced to the regional final round.More >>
Jake Sullivan hit a 3-pointer as time expired Thursday night to complete a season sweep of Marathon. Those highlights and more in WAOW's Thursday Sports Report.More >>
