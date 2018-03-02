Nice weather for the weekend

Today: Mostly sunny and quiet

High: 41 Wind: Light & variable

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 22 Wind: East-Southeast around 5

Saturday: Hazy sun and warmer.

High: 44 Wind: SE 10-15

More snow is going to melt over the weekend with temperatures remaining above normal. However, Winter is not done yet. Some slushy snow could accumulate early next week.

Fairly quiet weather will be in the area from today through Sunday. We should have a good amount of sun for today and light winds. The sun will be a bit more hazy on Saturday as the breeze picks up a bit out of the southeast. Sunday will be more cloudy and a bit breezy, but it will be the warmest of the three. High temps should reach the upper 30s to low 40s today, the low to mid 40s on Saturday and the mid to upper 40s on Sunday.

Monday is when things will change. It will be blustery and cooler with rain and sleet developing as a strong low pressure system move into the Midwest. Temperatures should cool down enough to change the wet precipitation to all white by later in the afternoon. Snow will then continue off-and-on from Monday night through Wednesday morning. With such a long duration of snow, and a strong low pressure system, one might think a large amount of snow would fall. The one thing that will limit snow amounts is that the low pressure system will be weakening as it does move into Wisconsin. Still. It looks like 1 to 3 inches of slushy snow is possible Monday and another 1 to 3 inches could fall on Tuesday through Wednesday morning. We will fine tune the snow prediction over the next few days.

Temperatures will also fall next week, but it doesn't look like any arctic air will move in. Highs temps will be near 40 on Monday, in the mid 30s on Tuesday, and in the low 30s Wednesday.

Have a pleasant Friday, Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 2-March 2018