Graco is recalling about 36,000 highchairs because the legs can move out of position, posing a fall hazard to the child.

The product is the Table2Table 6-in-1 highchair.

Graco has received five reports of a child falling, resulting in minor bumps and bruises.

The highschairs were sold between October 2016 and December 2017. The model number is 1969721 with a manufacturing date between June 4, 2016 through September 28, 2017.

Fore more information, call Graco at 800-345-4109 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at http://www.gracobaby.com/en-US and click on Support, then Product Recalls for more information.