Meteorologist visits Amherst Elementary

On Tuesday February 27th, chief meteorologist Justin Loew visited Amherst elementary for a presentation about weather and science. Kindergarten kids listened to a story about clouds, learned about different types of weather, and learned how to stay safe in severe storms.When asked how they liked the different seasons, about half said they wanted more snow and half said they were ready for warmer weather and Spring.
