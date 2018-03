Opening day for a Stevens Point staple is a sign of spring time.

Belts' Soft Serve ice cream shop opens back up for the 38th season on Friday.

Manager Cole Racine said he's ready for another successful year.

"I'm excited got some new things on the list," Racine said.

Customers lined up outside with their winter apparel and tents.

"I encourage people to come down and do it," Brayden Banks of Stevens Point said.

Banks and his grandmother have made it a tradition to camp outside Belts' for opening day. They're on their sixth year.

The first 25 customers in line received a free t-shirt and first 75 will get sunglasses.

The ice cream shop will open everyday at 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.