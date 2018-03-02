Deliberations begin in Portage Co. murder trial

Prosecutors and defense attorneys gave closing arguments in a Stevens Point murder trial Friday morning in the Portage County Courthouse.

The closing arguments for Kyle Engen's trial lasted for nearly two hours. Jury deliberations began around noon.

Engen is charged in the death of 21-year-old Deonta Lezine, back in March 2016.

The state argued Engen was robbed, resulting in him getting mad, trying to get his marijuana back and firing shots at a moving car.

The defense said Engen jumped out of the car, Lezine also got out of the car and Engen told him he had a gun, Lezine kept coming and that's when shots were fired, acting in self-defense.

Both sides acknowledged Engen was being beat up by Lezine.

RELATED: Change in judge day 2 of Portage Co. murder trial

RELATED: Portage Co. trial begins for 2016 fatal shooting near UWSP

There are four counts in the case: second-degree intentional homicide or second-degree reckless homicide, two separate charges of attempted second-degree intentional homicide or second-degree recklessly endangering safety and the possession of a firearm as a previously convicted felon.

The jury has the option to rule on each individual count Engen is charged with.

In closing arguments, the defense agreed with the state in finding Engen guilty in the possession of a firearm as a previously convicted felon.

Stay with Newsline 9 for the verdict in this case.