A winning Badger 5 ticket purchased in Oneida County is worth half of the $104,000 jackpot after two tickets matched all five numbers in Wednesday's drawing, according to the Wisconsin lottery.

One ticket was purchased at Krist Food Mart at Highway 51 & 3rd Avenue in Woodruff, while the second was purchased in Fond du Lac.

Both tickets matched the Feb. 28 drawing with the winning numbers 2, 7, 20, 23 and 27.

Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes by mail or in person at the Wisconsin Lottery offices.

Badger 5 is a daily lotto game available only in Wisconsin.

Friday night's jackpot is estimated at $10,000.