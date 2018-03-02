Walker comes out against Trump's proposed tariff - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Walker comes out against Trump's proposed tariff

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -

Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is opposing President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, asking that he reconsider.

Walker joined the backlash Friday against Trump's proposal that will likely raise steel and aluminum prices in the United States.

Walker says American companies that will feel the negative impact of the tariffs can move their operations to another country, such as Canada, and not face new tariffs on the sale of their products.

He says, "This scenario would lead to the exact opposite outcome of the administration's stated objective, which is to protect American jobs."

Walker says if Trump's goal is to protect jobs, particularly in Wisconsin, he should reconsider the tariffs, especially on ultra-thin aluminum.

