Woman with pickax arrested outside North Las Vegas elementary school

Police say a 33-year-old woman was expected to undergo a mental evaluation after she was arrested trying to climb the fence of a North Las Vegas school with a pickax in her hand.

Officer Eric Leavitt said Wednesday that Kisstal Killough appeared to be under the influence of an unspecified drug and was threatening to kill people before she was jailed a little before noon Tuesday.

Leavitt says Killough lives near Tom Williams Elementary School, and neighbors and school officials called police when they saw her pacing with the landscaping tool in the parking lot while children were in the school yard.

Killough was being held pending an initial court appearance at which she is expected to have an attorney appointed to represent her on felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor trespass, nuisance and loitering charges.