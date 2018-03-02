Woman with pickax arrested outside North Las Vegas elementary sc - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Woman with pickax arrested outside North Las Vegas elementary school

Posted:
SOURCE: North Las Vegas Police Department SOURCE: North Las Vegas Police Department
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

Police say a 33-year-old woman was expected to undergo a mental evaluation after she was arrested trying to climb the fence of a North Las Vegas school with a pickax in her hand.

Officer Eric Leavitt said Wednesday that Kisstal Killough appeared to be under the influence of an unspecified drug and was threatening to kill people before she was jailed a little before noon Tuesday.

Leavitt says Killough lives near Tom Williams Elementary School, and neighbors and school officials called police when they saw her pacing with the landscaping tool in the parking lot while children were in the school yard.

Killough was being held pending an initial court appearance at which she is expected to have an attorney appointed to represent her on felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor trespass, nuisance and loitering charges.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.